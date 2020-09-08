Kudos to the film industry as Kenyan movie; “Poacher” to be aired on Netflix.

Come September 30th, award-winning film Poacher will grace the Netflix platform. This is such a wonderful and powerful move for the Kenyan film industry seeing as Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world.

192 million Netflix subscribers will have the chance to watch the 28 minutes short film worldwide. Poacher tells a story of a desperate farmer who runs into trouble after stealing a stash of blood ivory from a gang of international terrorists. It is an accurate metaphor for the illegal ivory trade that goes on in the country and the effects it has on people even at the grassroots level.

The film’s cast includes Maina Olwenya, Brian Ogola, Davina Leonard, and Shiviske Shivisi. It was directed by British director Tom Whitworth. “Two years down the line and our award winning short film just keeps soaring. Congratulations to the team. #Poacher is coming to @netflix on SEPTEMBER 30th. Set your reminder!!” Brian Ogola emoted on his twitter account.

The film first graced our screens in 2018 and thereafter the award for Best Short Film at the 8th Kalasha TV & Film Awards. It was shot in the Tsavo West national park.

We are waiting with baited breath.

