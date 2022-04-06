Kenyan film ‘Supastaz’ scheduled to premiere on April 7th

The film explores the child trafficking menace in Kenya.

Kenyan film Supastaz is scheduled to premiere at Prestige cinemas on Friday, April 7th. The film points a lens on the menace that is child trafficking in Kenya.

Produced and co-directed by Krysteen Savane, Supastaz is a 28-minute film that stars 7 child actors who want to participate in a dance competition and win KSh.150,000. The underage cast is part of Anno’s One Fine Day (AOFD), a children’s art program that empowers children through creative arts: dance, music, ballet, creative writing, drama acrobatic, African & contemporary dance.

The film was written and co-directed by Oprah Oyugi and shot on location in Mathare and Kibera in October 2021.

The film stars Christine Vintracy, Michael Odhiambo, Abigail Wambui, Levi Onyango, Reagan Miller, Alyne Awuor and Wilson Odiambo.

Tickets are currently on sale for KSh.600 here.