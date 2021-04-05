Kenyan director has received three awards for her one minute film.

The Mobile Film Festival (MMF) is a 100% digital festival with one simple concept: 1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Film. Its aim is to discover, support and accompany talents from the whole world to become tomorrow’s film directors. The choice of the mobile phone to direct films enables the ban all economic constraints so that anyone may contribute in the same conditions.

In 2020, the MFF launched the first Mobile Film Festival Africa, which was open exclusively to filmmakers living in Africa. This first edition was a success with 497 films submitted from 38 countries on the continent.

Kenyan director Neha Manoj Shah has received three awards in the form of grants. Her film ‘Face Mask On Sale’ has received the following production grants:

Original Music Score Award, 2 500 € offered by SACEM

African Female Director Award, €1 500 offered by Festival Tazama

Best actress Award to Anita Kavochy.

This is is Neha’s first mobile film and the first one that is 1 minute long. “It is a very different experience and a beautiful one too.” Neha said about her experience. “To write a story in 60 seconds means you have to be extremely precise. I thoroughly enjoyed the challenge. It took a lot of writes and rewrites to really get into the core of the story – the emotion of being trapped and helpless”.

Watch Face Mask On Sale here.

