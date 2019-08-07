Ways you to watch Kenyan films and shows without traditional TV channels

It should come as no surprise that with more and more Kenyans moving away from traditional TV in favour of streaming, the need for more talented video content producers is key if Kenya is to compete with the rest of the world.

With streaming services like Netflix bringing foreign shows like Money Heist (La casa de Papel) to a global audience and amassing a significant following in Kenya, it is clear that with the right content, Kenya could be a competitive content exporter through streaming services.

@EzekielMutua ~ Delighted to host the Multichoice Talent Factory screening at the Nairobi Film Centre and to see the enhanced partnership and collaboration between Government and the private sector in promoting the growth of the film industry.#KFCBhostsMTFscreenings@DStv_Kenya pic.twitter.com/3zEBpLMHlo — KFCB (@InfoKfcb) August 7, 2019 Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



There is one company working towards that goal. MultiChoice is training more film and television creatives that understand and appreciate the production of quality content. The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is Africa’s inaugural corporate share value initiative and is a multi-tiered training programme designed by MultiChoice Africa to focus on positively impacting the technical and professional value chain in the film and television industry across the continent.

#KFCBhostsMTFscreenings

The @MultiChoice commitment to train and release the next generation of African film and television creatives that understand and appreciate the production of quality local content into the local creative industry is one that fills us with immense joy. pic.twitter.com/JXPMakHPrB — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) August 7, 2019

The East Africa MTF Academy earlier today hosted the MTF Class of 2018 film screening. The students were required to produce a 60-min long film in groups as part of their curriculum. The films screened were Ensulo and Promises which will be available for viewing on Maisha Magic East, Maisha Magic Bongo and Pearl Magic in September 2019.

In the meantime, here are several ways you can still watch Kenyan shows and films without traditional TV channels.

Showmax

Showmax is one of the few streaming services that has a variety of Kenyan content from movies to TV shows. And it’s not that expensive! With only KSh. 250 you can access Showmax for three months at a time.

Cinemas

Kenyan movies are making names for the directors, actors and screenwriters in other countries even if they’re not making waves in Kenya. Films like Rafiki, Wanuri Kahiu and Supa Modo, Likarion Wainaina, have gained recognition internationally through film festivals like Cannes and Berlin. As such cinemas such as Prestige Cinema, Century cinema – Garden City and Anga cinemas are doing their part to premiere Kenyan movies as much as possible.

Youtube

Some moviemakers are making their productions available for consumption on free platforms such as Youtube. One such movie is Plan B starring Sarah Hassan and Brenda Wairimu that premiered on Youtube on February 14th and is still available for viewing.

This production house is the one that brought you Nairobi Half-Life and Kati Kati so you know their content is top-tier. You can watch any of their productions from their website by paying a small fee.

The Nest Collective

The Nest Collective’s 2018 offering We need prayers is available for viewing for free on their website and is a must-watch series.

Tell Us What You Think