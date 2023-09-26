Kenyan firm locked out of AfDB funded projects over fraud

Kenyan construction company, Joycot General Contractors Limited, has been suspended from participating in African Development Bank (AfDB) funded programmes for 15 months due to fraud.

A statement by the lender indicates that the firm was found to have engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the construction of reticulation sewers in Kahawa West, Kahawa Sukari, a component of the Nairobi Rivers Basin Rehabilitation and Restoration Programme: Sewerage Improvement Project Phase II.

“At the expiry of the debarment period, Joycot General Contractors Ltd. will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed activities after it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines,” said AfDB.

The bank says the Nairobi Rivers Basin Rehabilitation and Restoration Programme: Sewerage Improvement Project Phase II, was aimed at improving access, quality, availability and sustainability of wastewater services in Nairobi City.

The debarment which is effective September 8, 2023 now means Joycot General Contractors will be ineligible to participate in AfDB-financed activities.