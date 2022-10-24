Kenyan firms eye tech partnerships with China at industrial expo

Local manufacturers are seeking to adopt advance technologies during the fifth Kenya International Industrial Expo (KIIE) slated for November to boost exports to China.

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia said the event will provide trade and technological exchange opportunities between Kenya and participating countries.

“Kenya total exports to China grew by 37pc from 2020 to 2021 due to increased demand of Kenyan Products such as ores and concentrates of base metals, petroleum oils and oils, vegetable textile fibers, leather, manufactures of base metal, crude vegetable materials, tea and mate. Most of the exporters have been able to meet the standards. With Kenyans now exporting Avocado, we anticipate the total exports to increase by the end of 2022,” said Ngatia.

The expo which has been organized by Afripeak Expo Kenya Limited, Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), and Kenya National Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) is expected to help ease the trade imbalance which exists between Kenya and China.

Official statistics indicate that trade deficit widened 15pc in the first three months of 2022, from Kshs 370 billion last year to Ksh 425 billion.

“We recognize and pledge to support the current government’s Bottom-Up Economic Model offering a platform for both local and international business communities to share technological advancements and boost local production capability to match the international standards through a partnership with stakeholders,” said Gao Wei, Managing Director, Afripeak Expo Kenya Limited.

Among products to be showcased during the expo include General Machinery, Construction Machinery, Hardware and Tools, Solar and New Energy products, Auto Parts, Chemical Products and Medical Equipment.

Organizers says the last four exhibitions had received a total of 4,800 professionals and merchants from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and other countries, with a turnover estimated at Ksh 2.4 billion ($20 million). This is now expected to rise during the event which will be both physical and virtual.

“Kenya becomes an important participant of the Belt and Road Initiative and the gateway for Chinese enterprises to “Go into Africa”. Developing Manufacturing is also one of the Key Sectors in Kenya’s Vision 2030. China now is ready to help increase the added-value and competitiveness of Kenya Products and the objective of the expo is set to provide a unique platform to fulfil this goal,” added Pius Rotich, KenInvest Team Leader of Investment Promotion Department.

151 stands are expected to be built for a total of 130 companies mainly from China and other countries who will showcase their products this year.