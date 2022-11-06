Kenyan fishermen detained in Uganda

At least 28 Kenyan fishermen are reportedly being detained in Uganda after they were arrested while fishing in Lake Victoria last month.

Fishermen at Busembe beach, Samia Subcounty, have protested over the government’s handling of the arrest of their colleagues who continue to be detained in Uganda for trespass.

The families of fishermen who were arrested over two weeks ago now want the Kenya government to intervene.

Samia Boat owners chairperson Clement Sanya Nyangweso confirmed the arrest of 28 colleagues while seven boats impounded by the Ugandan authorities who are demanding Ksh20,000 per person before their release.

Fishermen are now urging East African Community to demarcate the lake to enable them to identify the boundaries.

A few months ago, 18 Kenyan fishermen were arrested by the Ugandan authorities for alleged trespass before the intervention by then Busia County Commissioner John Korir.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...