Kenyan flag among those to be raised in new UN Security Council ceremony

The Kenyan flag will among those to be installed on Monday in a ceremony for the newly-elected non-permanent members to serve on the United Security Council (UNSC) members for the term 2021-2022.

According to the UN, the new members’ flags will be raised during a ceremony that will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021.

The other countries whose flag will also be raised include India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway.

Watch here remarks by the Permanent Representatives of Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Viet Nam.

Meet the newly-elected non-permanent members to serve on the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.

Security Council Presidency

The presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the Member States names.

In June this year, Kenya secured the UN Security Council seat after garnering 129 votes against Djibouti’s 62 votes in the second round of voting.

She will serve in this position for a period of two years alongside Tunisia and Niger in the UN organ charged with maintaining global peace and security.

Kenya during the first round failed to garner the required votes with only 15 votes shy of the required two-thirds garnering 113 votes against Djibouti’s 78.

This year there are five seats on the 15-member body available with a seat each for Africa, Asia, Latin America, Caribbean and two seats for Western Europe.