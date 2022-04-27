Kenyan foodies savour the flavours of Eid-Ul-Fitr through TikTok

Eid-Ul-Fitr is a time to indulge and celebrate.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the much-anticipated festival of breaking the fast and observing the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is something that Muslims throughout Kenya are excited about celebrating. This excitement is visually evident on TikTok, which Kenyan content creators are using as a platform to post culinary suggestions, recipes and dining prep ideas ahead of the big day.

For most Kenyan Muslims, Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of coming together with family and friends, to enjoy delicious traditional cuisine and share their experiences of this special time on the Islamic calendar.

Foodies across TikTok are on a mission to spice up this year’s celebrations with mouth-watering recipes that you can recreate at home. We’re putting the spotlight on some of the top content creators in this space who are inspiring true culinary greatness.

Savour Mama’s full plate

Do you want to make a statement at home? Mama’s Plate has it all. The creator takes you through simple recipes, showing her followers how to make delicious fish samosas, milkshakes, iced coffee and green Mexican rice, to mention a few.

For the love of sweet foods

For those with a sweet tooth, the profile of Ashus Cakes is where you’ll find what your taste buds are craving. You’ll learn to make different types of delicious pizza and cakes, including matobosha – a coastal delicacy that consists of tiny dumplings cooked in a sweet, creamy coconut sauce.

Great meals for any time of the day

From egg muffins for breakfast to spicy pepper rice for lunch and fish curry and soups for dinner, Kitchen.smurfy (also known as Chef Papi) surprises her fans with recipes that will take you from sunrise to sunset in utter gastronomic bliss. Not in the mood to cook? You can hire this chef extraordinaire and her team to cater for your special event.

A few fan favourites

Campusmama inspires her fans to prepare easy dishes like halloumi burgers, pancakes and tasty broccoli and cauliflower that you can enjoy during the celebration season.

End your recipe hunt

Whatever delicious food you are searching for this season, from mandazi chai (a mandazi served in a creamy tea sauce) to kheema chapati and biryani, follow foodstakenya to find out where to find it.