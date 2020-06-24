Kenyan football clubs asked to consider health welfare of players

Harambee Stars defender who plays for Gor Mahia Wellington Ochieng has urged Kenyan football clubs to consider the health welfare of their players by having medical covers for them.

The 24 year old who missed in action in the just concluded Kenyan Premier League season due to injury started gradual training in March and is back now to full fitness.

Ochieng underwent surgery to repair his knee before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, he has fully recovered and resumed individual training from his home in Nairobi.

He has urged Kenyan clubs to consider the health welfare of their players by ensuring they have a medical cover for them.

Ochieng has expressed his gratefulness to his personal trainer who works on performance and conditioning Clyde Mulandi of Cymba- Health, his physiotherapist Mike Muniafu and Shukin Vladimir.