Kenyan football fans attend AFCON matches in Cote D’Ivoire

Football fans from Kenya are having a chance of a lifetime attending the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

The fans, staff, drawn from KCB and NBK banks have had a chance to watch a number of AFCON matches whose stage culminated on Wednesday with 16 teams confirming their slots in the round of 16.

The contigent that arrived in the West African country on January 18 watched Egypt vs Ghana that ended in a 2-2 draw at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium.

The contigent has also visited one of the worlds largest cathedral in Yaomoussokro, Ivory Coast’s capital.

Speaking at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium KCB’s Eric Oketch said: “This is a once in a lifetime experience for us Kenyan football fans. We are having a good time here watching live matches in the amazing stadiums here at the Cote D’Ivoire. We have enjoyed the local delicacies and the people have been welcoming.”

They have also visited the country’s other capital Grand Bassam to enjoy the local cuisine, played beach soccer and went out for shopping at the Kavu traditional shopping centre that is based in Grand Bassam.

The football fans also watched group match pitting Guinea against Nigeria as the three time Africa Cup of Nations champions sealed a knock out place where they will face Sworn rivals Cameroon on Saturday.

The 25 staff from KCB and NBK were rewarded with the trip following their excellent performances in the ‘Form ni AFCON’ staff incentive campaign for the sale of Old Mutual’s life insurance.

The 34th edition of AFCON being brodcast live by KBC TV enters the round of 16 Saturday with two tantalising fixtures on card.

Namibia ,on the cusp of history will take on 2010 quarter finalists Angola at 8PM while 2013 champions Nigeria will play five time winners Cameroon from 11PM, all time in east africa zone.