Kenyan gallant soldiers celebrated on KDF day

Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has commended Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for their efforts, courage and sacrifices they have made for the Country.

She particularly acknowledged the support the Kenyan troops continue to offer to the Somalia communities in their areas of operation.

Speaking Tuesday when she joined the Kenyans troops in celebrating this year’s KDF day the CS said while the terrorist group remains a threat, its ability to operate has been greatly degraded since KDF entered Somalia.

Kenyans also took to various social media platforms to honour the gallant soldiers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



She said the Kenyan troops’ success each day is key to defeating the Al Shabaab and restoring peace and stability to our neighbourhood.

“Your contribution to AMISOM remains a game-changer and for this, I salute each and every one of you today. As we recall our journey, I urge each one of you: “do not drop your guard” she said.

Juma said a secure and safe Somalia able to provide security in its territory and secure its borders with its neighbours translates to a peaceful East Africa and continent at large.

1/2..Was privileged to meet some families who lost their loved ones in the line of duty today at Mariakani Garisson, Mombasa. I delivered to them a message of gratitude from H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Commander-in-Chief, ahead of the 9th commemoration of the KDF tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/a7xYa9pg38 — Dr. Monica Juma (@CSDefence_Kenya) October 13, 2020

She said KDF’s professional performance continues to make Kenya a respected country among the Community of Nations.

“Your ability to operate in a difficult environment, away from your families is the testimony of your unwavering love for your country and our nation’s duty of care for regional and global peace and stability. Your professional performance continues to make Kenya a respected country among the Community of Nations” she observed.

CS Juma said the Ministry of Defence stands steadfast and will continue to support their operations. The 14th October – of every year, since 2011, is set aside in the Ministry of Defence to remember the ultimate sacrifice that their colleagues have paid in search for peace in Somalia. The theme of this year’s KDF Day is Humanitarian Civil Assistance.

“The Ministry of Defence stands steadfast and will continue to support our operations. We have your backs – so go forth you gallant sons and daughters of Kenya, to defend and protect the Republic of Kenya and all its citizens” she assured the troops

The theme of this year’s KDF Day is Humanitarian Civil Assistance.