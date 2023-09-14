Kenyan innovator selected as finalist for global award

Build Up, an innovator in the field of peace building based in Kenya has been shortlisted as finalists for the 2023 Global Pluralism Award.

Build Up, was selected for its unique approach to addressing hate speech and polarization. It partners with peace building organizations around the world to design and implement technology-based solutions to conflict.

Among its creations are a chatbot that fights online misinformation. It has helped deliver voter education via WhatsApp bot to remote communities.

Caleb Gichuhi, the Team Lead at Build Up, is an explorer of digital spaces and has researched and applied various technologies to address election violence, good governance, extremism and conflict mitigation.

Being from Kenya, he has worked with different peace actors across Africa to respond to violent conflict applying digital tools. He has skills in social media monitoring, data and network analysis and community building.

At Build Up, Caleb supports digital conflict programs, social media analysis and depolarization projects. He also dedicates time to support community-based organizations to develop infographics and data visualizations on development issues.

“The creativity, courage and commitment shown by this year’s finalists is so important at this moment,” said Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism.

“At a time of increasing polarization globally, it is critical to magnify the impacts of pluralism leaders who are creating more inclusive and peaceful societies where diversity is valued. I hope these examples spur us all to follow their example and take action.”

Nominees for the Award undergo rigorous review and finalists are selected by an independent, international jury of experts.

According to jury chair Dr. Marwan Muasher of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Jordan: “The Award finalists have made outstanding contributions to fostering pluralism in some of the world’s most challenging contexts. They are strengthening their communities by helping to build a foundation of mutual respect, cooperation and shared purpose.”

From among the 10 finalists, three winners and seven honourable mention recipients will be announced in October and recognized at a ceremony to be held in November in Ottawa, Canada.

Each winner will receive a prize of $50,000 (CAD) to further their work in support of pluralism.