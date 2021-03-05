Kenyan International on line to make debut for Thika Queens

Ulinzi Starlets will be looking to avenge a 2-1 loss at the hands of Thika Queens in the first leg when the two sides face off in one of eight FKF Women Premier League matches scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Thika Queens edged Ulinzi Starlets 2-1 in the first fixture of the 2020/21 season, giving them a clean sheet in the first leg. Ulinzi Starlets fell to Gaspo Women 2-1 in the Round 6 fixtures, registering their second loss in the first leg fixtures, and are currently second on the log with 15 points. The game will be played on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Thika Stadium.

On Saturday, struggling Mathare United Women will also be looking to bounce back from a 4-0 hiding at the hands of Kayole Starlet when they meet again at the Stima Members Club, starting at 10 am.

Kibera Girls Soccer Academy will also play host to Makolanders as they aim to break their 1-1 tie in the first leg fixtures.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Meanwhile, in Zone B, SEP Ladies will be looking to also avenge a 2-1 loss at the hands of Kisumu All Starlet, as the two sides meet at the Kotieno Grounds, on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Round 8 Fixtures

Zone A

Saturday

Mathare United Women vs Kayole Starlet (Stima Members Club, 10 am)

Zone B

Sunday

Wadadia vs Vihiga Queens (Mumias Sports Complex, 2 pm)

Eldoret Falcons vs Trans Nzoia Falcons (Eldoret Show Ground, 12 noon)

Zone A

Sunday

Zetech Sparks vs Gaspo Women (Ruiru Ground, 3 pm)

Thika Queens vs Ulinzi Starlets (Thika Stadium, 3 pm)

Kibera Soccer Ladies vs Makolanders (Ligi Ndogo Grounds, 9 am)

Zone B

Sunday

Nakuru West Queens vs Oserian Ladies (Nakuru Show Ground, 12 noon)

SEP Ladies vs Kisumu Allstarlets (Kotieno Grounds, 12 noon)

Tell Us What You Think