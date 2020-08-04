Kenyan IT firm among winners in Microsoft’s global partners awards

Kenyan IT company, Cloud Productivity Solutions (CPS), is among the few African companies that were recognised during the 2020 Microsoft Inspire awards that recognize partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Selected based on their commitment to customers, the impact of their solutions and the exemplary use of Microsoft technologies, all winners have played a crucial role in cultivating and sustaining the powerful ecosystem as part of Microsoft’s greater mission on the continent at large.

“As a company, we have always believed in bringing technology closer to those who need it most, allowing everyone to ultimately achieve more. We’ve been able to do this through connecting our partners with customers and each other – enabling business growth and driving digital transformation,” says Ibrahim Youssry, General Manager at Microsoft Middle East and Africa Emerging Markets.

Having won the Global Teamwork Partner of the Year at last year’s ceremony for their phenomenal work on Teams, CPS has continued with the same level of enthusiasm – transforming customers not only on Teams but also in security.

It has also continued to build specific bundles for Teams that push consumption and help customers lower costs. CPS also made an expansion this year that saw the organisation open an office in Uganda that is fully resourced and driving great customer initiatives on the ground.

Other winners from the continent include Salt Essential IT from Namibia. Salt has been at the forefront of driving a modern workplace story infused with their own solutions and bundles. Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt has been assisting customers, governments, and schools’ transition to Teams, also offering their security bundle.

Also honoured was Cloudware from Ghana for supporting Microsoft on several accounts with true impact, leading customer face time in the field in alignment with the Cloud strategy. The organisation delivers workshops and support on Azure consumption by customers.

‘Our commitment to our partners doesn’t just start and end with recognition. For success to be sustained, continuous support is required. This is why we continue to invest in the appropriate programs, training and resources that will enable our partners to generate demand for as well as scale their solutions,” continues Youssry. “We continue to look at ways internally to provide innovative products and services to our partners, helping them to not only succeed but also deliver solutions that are valuable to customer needs”.

The 2020 award ceremony was hosted as a virtual event and shone spotlight on the successes by partners in more than 100 countries. This year, 11 winners were selected from 8 regions in Africa, including from Kenya and 3 from the Levant region.

This year, Microsoft acknowledged partners in 49 categories celebrating each of the solution areas, industries and sectors globally in which Microsoft technologies are used.

Microsoft introduced 10 new categories this year, including the first-ever Community Response Award, which recognizes partners that have made a great difference, providing innovative and unique services or solutions to help solve problems for our customers and community during these unprecedented times.