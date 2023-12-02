Kenyan knighted for promoting French language in village

The French government has feted Chris Mburu the founder of Mitahato French Village in Githunguri with a French Chevalier medal, for his exceptional work of promoting the French Language in Kenya.

Mitahato village has now become a tourist attraction site particularly by French language speakers who come to enjoy the local culture displayed in French, all courtesy of the efforts by Mburu.

In a colourful ceremony conducted at Mitahato French village, the French Ambassador to Kenya, Arnand Suquet, pinned a medal on Chris Mburu making him an official French Chevalier (Noble man).

Mburu showered with praises for promoting the French culture and language in a peculiar way at the predominantly Gikuyu and English speaking village.

An overjoyed Mburu while thanking the French government for the honour observed the transformation experienced in the village which is now a tourist attraction site for Francophone countries. Mburu has called on schools to incorporate the French language in their learning as it would open more opportunities to learners.

The French Ambassador says there are over forty thousand Kenyans who are beneficiaries of a programme of studying French locally and abroad organized by the French government