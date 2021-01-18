Multiple Kenya National Rally Championship category champion Jasmeet Chana “Iceman” has every reason to smile.

The former Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) champion (2WD, Division One, Division Two, Division Three, S class Champion and 2019 Group N) will now pilot his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X in the new Jaguar Petroleum Company livery.

Jasmeet thanked Jaguar Petroleum for their generous support adding that “The package goes a long way in bolstering the team’s results“.

“It’s with great pleasure that I announce our 2021 KNRC and WRC (World Rally Championship) Safari Rally sponsorship with Jaguar Petroleum who have committed to back our Evolution X Group N car. It’s a very big weight off my back because I know I have a corporate backing me up. It makes a lot of difference when you know you can drive at 100% potential without having to worry about budget constraints” Jasmeet goes on to add that driving will become a lot better when you don’t have much stress about monetary issues.

Jasmeet, who will be navigated by his elder brother Ravi Chana, has already kick-started preparations for next year’s WRC Safari Rally slated for June 24-27. He is super excited to be a part of the momentous WRC Safari comeback and has already fitted the new FT3 fuel tank which is recommended by the FIA. Basically, the tank comes with various models and is fitted in the boot and not underneath the car. To do a Safari Rally you have to have it. Standard tanks are hazardous because when you roll or hit something it starts to leak. The new tank has safety bladders which keeps the car safe. At the end of the year, the car will undergo a proper strip rebuild.

Jasmeet makes up the elite group of Kenyan drivers categorised in the elite KNRC Premier Class. He is currently lying third in the Championship behind leader Baldev Chager and Carl “Flash’ Tundo.

Tell Us What You Think