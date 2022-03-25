Kenyan lawmakers pay tribute to departed Ugandan parliament Speaker

Members of Parliament in Kenya took time Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Uganda in mourning the death of their speaker Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah.

During a special afternoon session, Senators from across the political spectrum hailed Oulanyah as a selfless leader who served his country and the East African Community with dedication and sacrifice.

Led by Deputy Speaker Prof Margaret Kamar, members of Kenya’s Senate gave their tributes noting that his country and the region had been deprived of a leader who stood for progress.

“Hon Senators, without a doubt, the great people of Uganda, his family in particular, and the people of the East Africa Community at large have lost a vibrant, pragmatic, and dedicated leader.” Prof Kamar said

Kamar disclosed that as a member of the African Parliamentarians’ Network Against Corruption, Hon Oulanyah proved a worthy leader of the delegation from the East African Community. She said the departed speaker defend the position of the EAC region tirelessly, particularly during trade-related negotiations.

“As a delegation which will be sitting in Paris leader next week in Paris, we shall really miss Hon Oulanyah. He was a team leader and he always led with a lot of honor.” She said

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua noted that the death of Hon Oulanya is a big blow to the East African Community.

“We knew him as a leader who gave his all, ready to sacrifice and one who served with strict observance of the law. We pray that the things he did for his country and the whole continent be remembered forever.” He said

Leader of Majority in the Senate Samuel Poghisio said he had lost a “close friend” whom he had known for a long time both as a lawyer and a long-time MP.

“He was very popular and elected many times in his constituency. He is a young man who was very active not only in international meetings but also for the National Prayer Breakfast where we have visited many places for that.” He said

His Minority counterpart James Orengo noted that Oulanya will be remembered for helping his country Uganda to improve her constitution and widen the democratic space.

The departed Speaker passed on Sunday, March 20th, 2022 while undergoing treatment in Seattle USA. He was a Ugandan Agricultural economist, lawyer, and politician.

On 24th May 2021, the late Oulanya was elected speaker in Uganda’s 11th parliament for the session 2021-2025.

With his demise, Poghisio said the region ought to start speaking about the issues affecting the region such as why “whenever we have a problem of illness we have to travel outside to some other countries.”

“I think it is a big challenge for us. If the resources for Africa can go to the right place, we should invest a lot in dealing with some of these illnesses. He had cancer but we don’t have enough facilities enough in these countries or in the region. people have to go to India, Turkey, the US, and so on and we are so resourced and we need to put our money in the right place.” He said