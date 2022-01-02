Kenyan leaders mourn the passing of Charles Njonjo

The country’s top leaders united in mourning Kenya’s first post-Independence Attorney General Charles Mugane Njonjo.

In a statement Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who announced the death of Charles Njonjo described him as not only a national hero but an icon of Kenya’s progress through the years.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have this morning, Sunday 2nd January 2022, received the sad and heartbreaking news of the passing away of Hon. Charles Mugane Njonjo,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Njonjo was the only surviving member of Kenya’s independence Cabinet.

“The passing away of Hon. Njonjo is a big blow not only to his immediate family, friends and relatives but to all Kenyans and indeed, the entire African continent because of his leading role in the founding of the Kenyan nation at independence,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto said Njonjo devoted his life in serving our country in pre-and post-independent Kenya as a civil servant, Attorney-General, Kikuyu MP and Constitutional Affairs Minister.

“He was knowledgeable, blunt and a dedicated advocate for the causes he believed in,” said DP Ruto.

“We will miss his wisdom, company and warmth. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Njonjo family, their loved ones and all those who knew and worked with him. Rest In Peace, Sir Njonjo,” he shared in his official Twitter handle.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his wife Mama Ida said the country had lost a towering giant who served in key roles during his life adding that the legal fraternity had greatly benefitted from his input and hard work.

“Mama Ida and I have received with shock and heavy hearts news of the passing of my long-time friend Charles Njonjo. May God the Almighty Rest His Soul in Eternal Peace,” said Raila Odinga.

ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi described the late Njonjo country’s early lawyers.

He noted that he played an instrumental role in the constitutional and legal regime of the independent Kenya, serving as the country’s first post-independence Attorney General.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said Njonjo contributed immensely to this country’s legal foundation.

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo termed him an icon who played a key role in making Kenya a good nation after independence.

ODM Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna prayed for comfort for his family and friends.

Njonjo was the only surviving member of Kenya’s independence Cabinet.

He served as Kenya’s Attorney General between 1963 and 1979 and later as Constitutional Affairs Minister between 1980 and 1983.