Kenyan legendary athlete Robert Ouko buried in Ngong

Former legendary athlete Robert Ouko Gwaro was Friday laid to rest in his kerarapoun home amid calls on the government to extend aid to a number of ailing sportsmen especially after retirement.

Local and International athletes who attended the funeral challenged the government to come up with a kitty to help the local sportsmen.

The family benefitted from Umash Funeral Services new programme meant to cover funeral expenses for neglected legendaries. Umash waved mortuary bill, provided a coffin and offered transport services for free to the fallen hero.

Ouko was eulogized as a great athlete who has been steadfast to nature young athletes upon bringing glory to the nation since his hey days when he used to work in Kenya prisons.

Ouko succumbed to diabetes and chronic lymphocytic leukemia he has been battling since 2004 occasioned by numerous fund drives to offset his hospital bills.

Ouko ran the 3rd leg of the men’s 4*400M relay final at the Munich Olympics in 1972 and handed the baton to the late Julius Sang who ran the anchor leg in 43.5 seconds to win the only gold for team Kenya at an Olympics event.

The surviving members of the Golden Quartet are Charles and Hezekiah Nyamau.

At the same Olympics, Ouko finished 5th in the 800M behind American David Wottle, Yevgheny Arzarov of Russia, Mike Boit who took Bronze, and Frans-Josef Kemper of the then West Germany.

Ouko also won two gold medals at the 1970 British Commonwealth games; 1st in 800M and then as a member of the Kenyan 4*400M relay team.