Kenyan maternity photo shoots we loved

Pregnancy/maternity/baby bump shoots are a wonderful tradition that expectant mothers undertake to announce to the world that a child is on the way. Over the years, they have gotten more and more creative. Some mothers take week by week pics to capture the transformation of their bellies while some opt to do one major photo shoot when they’re closer to the birth date.

This morning, Nicki Minaj announced to the world that she is expectant via some gorgeous baby bump pics that she shared on Instagram. This has inspired us to share some baby bump pics by our Kenyan influencers and celebrities that we totally loved. Have a look

Kenya couple's futuristic baby bump photos takes Kenyans by surprise
Maureen Waititu
Best celebrity maternity shoots of 2019 [ARTICLE] - Pulse Live Kenya
Kate the actress AKA Catherine Kamau
8 Times Kambua Slayed Her Pregnancy Style (Photos) - Afromaisha
Kambua
Maternity Style! These Ladies Will Show You How to Slay Your ...
Jacky Vike
VIDEO]: How Diamond and Tanasha's baby shower went down
Tanasha Donna
The 4 best maternity shoots of Kenya's celebrity moms - eDaily Kenya
Pierra Makena
Size 8: My Pregnancy is a Miracle
Size 8
Lillian Muli's Baby Bump Shoot Is All Everyone's Talking About ...
Lilian Muli
