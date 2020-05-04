Kenyan media unmask will to survive beyond Covid-19 effects

Last week I should have returned to Kenya from the Netherlands, having attended a four-day global conference that was to be a precursor to the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) 2020 that was marked Sunday.

However, without having to belabour the reason, I never travelled to The Hague, the Dutch city of international justice that is one of my dream basket list destinations, thanks to an irritating virus known as Covid-19.

Yesterday, Sunday I spent the morning on my dining table taking part in a virtual meeting for East African Editors marking the WPFD 2020, while today – Monday morning I will attend another Webinar, from the same table, organised by the Media Council of Kenya to mark the same event.

Despite the disruptions caused to travel and big hall meetings that we are used to, it is impressive to note that media stakeholders – speaking on the case of Kenya – have put great efforts to keeping the industry alive and remaining focused on goals that preceded the virus interruption.

It is imperative to note that the two virtual meetings, yesterday and today, kept alive the theme, ‘Journalism Without Fear or Favour’, of the WPFD 2020 that was also the banner of the Hague meeting that never was.

The virtual engagements may not have taken place in the lavish ballroom of a Nairobi five-star, but the Media Council of Kenya, supported by UNESCO Regional Office for East Africa and Transparency International Kenya will converge Kenyan media on virtual space to discuss the most pertinent issues affecting the industry and journalists amid the crisis.

It has been loss above loss for all global economies and businesses and the media is not exempt. It was only fitting that the stakeholders, as happened elsewhere in the world, discuss burning issues that urgently need to be dealt with to cushion media from severe effects of Covid-19.

High priority for the MCK Webinar Monday will be to draw stakeholders around the discussion of safety and protection of journalists in the wake of the pandemic, and to propose solutions to the challenges as well as come up with an action plan proposals.

The forum will also be an opportune moment to share data on how the pandemic has affected journalists who are recognised as frontline workers and to outline what mitigation factors can be drawn while the crisis rages.

Some of the proactive measures that the Media Council of Kenya had already rolled out to cushion the media from harsh effects will be worthy of note, and could be enhanced depending on views voiced by stakeholders.