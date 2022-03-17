Kenyan Michelle Angawa selected to receive $30,000 to build content

Michelle Angawa’s tragicomedy titled ‘1000 Shillings in Nairobi’, is a love letter to Nairobi.

The Africa No Filter (ANF) program is constantly giving out grants to support the delivery of creative projects on the continent. These grants are given to storytellers and media platforms that are using art, innovation, tech and creativity to challenge stereotypical narratives about Africa. Last year, ANF in conjunction with Meta announced the ‘Future Africa: Telling Stories, Building Worlds’ grats program that would see African creatives receive money to continue the production of unique African content. Kenyan Michelle Angawa has been announced as one of the finalists to receive this grant.

Michelle is film creator and XR (extended reality) curator. She will be grated KSH 3.4 million to produce a tragicomedy show that depicts the day-in-the-life of a Nairobi boda boda rider. It is said that Angawa’s content will explore the desires and complexities of Nairobi life. Apart from the financial support, Angawa and the other Future Africa: Telling Stories, Building Worlds finalists will also be accorded mentorship and tickets to attend XR events to spur their creativity.

“It’s reassuring to see the amount of incredible XR talent on the African continent. The creativity and innovation we encountered in the selection process has been very exciting. It shows that Africa is also on the pulse of global innovation and tech trends that are redefining how stories are told and experienced. XR content creation is costly, but African creators are not falling behind.” Jessica Hagan, Arts and Culture Program Lead at ANF, said.

The other selected finalists are: Malik Afegbua from Nigeria, Pierre-Christophe Gam from Cameroon, Xabiso Vili from South Africa, Nirma Madhoo from Mauritius, and Lara Sousa from Mozambique.

Congratulations to all.