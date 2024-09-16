Kenyan motocross benefit from training trainers program

Motocross (MX) trainer Andre Dearden is in the country to conduct Training the Trainers (TTT) for Kenyan off-road motorcycling sport instructors and coaches.

The training took place at the Jamhuri MX Track from September 13Friday through to Sunday.

This visit was made possible by the Women in Motorcycling Commission of FIM Africa and also through the support of Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

The program is focused on enhancing the level of training and skill development of women in the sport both as trainers and riders.

The “Training of off-road trainers programme” is primarily aimed at educating and training more trainers on the African continent in developing motorcycling skills and coaching young riders and women in the sport.

The Training will also equip FIM member countries to be able to continue nurturing and developing new talent from grassroots level, and indeed promoting some of our top riders as trainers.

The programme is open to all qualified trainers in addition to the women who have been selected to attend.

Immediately following this visit to Kenya, Andre will proceed to Uganda to conduct similar training as part of a programme that will see several African nations receive the same training under this programme.

This training comes hot off the heels of the FIM MX GP Academy held in Kenya at the beginning of August.

Organised by the Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya, the objective of the federation is to continue to uplift the standard of local coaches, trainers and athletes with the aim of growing the number of participants across the country involved in motorcycling sport and increasing the standard of riding across the board.

Andre who is responsible for training some of the most successful riders on the African continent will also take the opportunity while he is in Kenya to conduct some training for the Kenya MX team in preparation for the upcoming MX of African Nations which will be held in Morocco in October,

The event follows last month’s training in which Kenya hosted the MXGP Academy for the first time on the weekend of August 2-4.