Kenyan movie ‘Mukami’ set to premiere on Friday

Kenyan film Mukami is due t premiere in Kenyan cinemas and on Kenya’s premier Mobile-first Digital Cinema Extension – MyMovies.Africa™, concurrently on Friday 28th January 2022.

Set in Tharaka-Nithi, the film tells the story of a young African girl’s journey as a student in a community that looks down on girls seeking an education. She is about to give up on her dreams when she meets a retired Doctor who teaches her how to play chess. The game consequently builds her mental fortitude which helps her rise up against her social challenges, attain an education and break through the glass ceiling.

Yvonne Adego stars as Mukami in this film directed by Eastmond Mwenda.

The film will open in cinemas across Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret. You can also strem the film no MyMoviesAfrica.