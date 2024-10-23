Comedy film Sketchy Africans (Sketchy AF!), from director Vincent Mbaya, is set for its cinema release on November 30, 2024.

In Sketchy AF!, a desperate entrepreneur, pushed by family expectations and business struggles, teams up with her friend, a debt-ridden theatre director, to fake an engagement and stage a sham dowry ceremony to secure much-needed cash.

The film stars Nyokabi Macharia (Country Queen) and Bruce Makau (Kina) in the lead roles, with supporting performances from Morris Mwangi (Faithless), Shix Kapienga (Country Queen), Duncan Murunyu (Boda Love), Benson Ojuwa (Untying Kantai), Beatrice Kamuyu (Faithless), Gloria Songoro (Selina), and Andrew Levi (Shanga).

Vincent Mbaya previously directed Country Queen, the first Kenyan series on Netflix, the Kalasha-winning crime drama series Pepeta for Showmax, and the Kalasha-nominated drama film Chaguo.

Sketchy AF! is his first-ever comedy project and one that he hopes will deliver laughs and relatable storytelling that explores the quirks of navigating modern life in Kenya and Africa.

“Sketchy AF! takes a comical look at the hardships of making it in a cut-throat Nairobi during these tough economic times, while also struggling to balance modernity and cultural expectations. It’s a universal experience that resonates across Africa,” says Mbaya.

“The film also celebrates how quirky we can get as a society, where sometimes ambition means setting aside what would be perceived as moral values. Then again, it’s a comedy and so it looks at the improbable and the impossible.”

This film is also the launching pad for the main brand Sketchy Africans, with Sketchy AF! as the first instalment in what aims to be an ongoing series of comedy films.

With plans to release three films a year under its banner, Sketchy Africans intends to redefine the comedy scene in Africa by telling stories that are not only relatable but also capable of reaching a global audience.

“This is the start of a movement in African comedy cinema, with the potential to captivate audiences far and wide,” says Mbaya who created the ambitious concept along with a talented team that includes the film’s stars.

“By involving the actors and writers from the very beginning, we were able to craft something truly unique, featuring a diverse ensemble cast that prioritises the audience experience,” he says.

Sketchy AF!’s visual narrative is shaped by Jim Bishop, an experienced cinematographer in Kenya’s film industry, known for Intellectual Scum, Half Open Window, and Fakii Liwali’s upcoming film 2 Asunder, starring Sanaipei Tande.

Bishop also executive produces alongside Francis Mwaniki and Sarah Wangari Thuo.

Sketchy AF! is co-produced with Multan Productions, led by Reuben Odanga, known for successful projects like Selina, Nafsi and Pink Ladies. Kara Wambui (Mpakani, Mission to Rescue) and Sally Nyoike (Selina, Faithless) are also producing.