Kenyan MPs push for establishment of science museum to spur innovation

Members of the National Assembly are rallying behind a motion sponsored by Dagoretti South John Kiarie advocating for the establishment of a science museum.

The motion which seeks to address the lack of a dedicated science museum in East Africa, that would consolidate indigenous scientific and technological innovations for research, training, and public engagement was seconded by Hon. Elisha Odhiambo.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 11(2)(b) of the Constitution and aligned with Kenya’s Vision 2030 the motion, emphasizes the role of science and indigenous technologies in national development.

The MP who is the Chairperson of the Committee on Communication, Information Innovation, noted that the museum would serve as a platform for promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, particularly by facilitating informal science education.

“Museums are vital for the intersection of science, policy, and public understanding. A science museum in Kenya would not only drive economic growth but also position the country as a hub of scientific knowledge and technological progress,” Hon. Kiarie remarked during the debate.

Several lawmakers’ echoed the motion’s importance, linking the museum’s establishment to enhanced education and economic growth.

MP Clive Gisario noted a science museum would help reclaim and preserve Kenya’s historical and scientific heritage. “If you want to learn about the cradle of mankind, you’ll have to go to Europe. We need a place here in Africa where we can document and showcase our innovations,” he said.

MP Phylis Bartoo, drawing from her experience as a university lecturer, highlighted the challenges faced by postgraduate students in accessing real-time data from local museums. She underscored the importance of creating interactive spaces that provide comprehensive, live information from historical and scientific records.

“Our students need access to live data, and a vibrant science museum will play a critical role in this,” she asserted.

On his part, Charles Ngusya, noted that museums act as key drivers of tourism and education. He pointed out that, “In any country museums are part tourism we need to enhance our museums to boost that. Also establishing the science museum in this country will also help our learners and even our university students in advancing knowledge leading to new discoveries in our countries and also innovations.”

Gideon Ochanda underscored the role of museums in documenting the evolution of societies, agriculture, and technologies.

“Museums indicate how people have evolved over time. The challenge lies in collecting and curating these artefacts, but the rewards for our historical and scientific development are immense,” he added.

Weighed in, James Nyikal emphasized the importance of science in understanding the world and fostering development. He highlighted the role of museums in storing and disseminating knowledge, equating them to libraries in terms of their value to society.

“You cannot have dominion over anything if you do not understand it. Science is the foundation of our existence, and we must prioritize it,” Nyikal stated.

The motion, if passed, would mandate the national government to operationalize the science museum through the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture.

