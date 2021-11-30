Kenyan original series ‘Crime & Justice’ greenlit for season 2

Filming is already underway for the second season.

Crime and Justice, Kenya’s first Showmax Original and the first co-production with global broadcaster CANAL+ Group, follows detective duo Makena played by Sarah Hassan and Silas played by Alfred Munyua as they investigate one case per episode.

The first of its kind in Kenya, Crime and Justice Season 1 was praised by fans for addressing difficult topical issues in the country such as femicide and domestic abuse, terrorism and radicalisation, while also exposing the limits of the justice system in Kenya.

Recently, Crime and Justice was nominated for three Kalasha awards across all the TV Drama categories including Best TV Drama, Best Lead Actor (Munyua) and Best Lead Actress (Hassan).

The show became the most popular Kenyan show among Showmax subscribers when it premiered in February this year, and remained in the top spot for nine weeks straight.

Hassan and Munyua will reprise their lead roles as detectives Makena and Silas respectively in the second season, which will premiere on Showmax in 2022. Also returning is Maqbul Mohammed as DCI Boss Kebo, Paul Ogola as the no-nonsense prosecutor Sokoro, Brian Ogola as the resident pathologist Caleb, and Koome Kinoti as Makena’s troublesome teenager Yaro.

Speaking about the decision to renew the show for the second season, Timothy Okwaro, MultiChoice Channel Director, East and Southern Africa said, “Crime and Justice was a major milestone, not only as Kenya’s first Showmax Original but also as a representation of the industry’s growth, evidenced by the production quality and positive feedback from our audiences. Fans have been calling for a second season since its debut, so it’s only right to give our viewers what they want.”

He added, “Season 2 promises more compelling crime stories, deep dives into Makena’s mysterious background and also answers whether Silas is still conflicted about what his moral decisions mean for his shifty networks.”

Crime and Justice season 1 is available to stream on Showmax.