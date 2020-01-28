Kenyan passenger traveling from Guangzhou quarantined at KNH

A passenger who traveled to Nairobi from Guangzhou China is being quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital as a precautionary measure of the Coronavirus.

Kenya Airways has confirmed that the passenger traveled in one of their services from Guangzhou to Nairobi on 28 January 2020.

The decision to quarantine the passenger was arrived at by the Kenya Government port health authorities stationed at JKIA.

Kenya Airways says it passengers are required to undergo quarantine screening by the health authorities before being cleared to board any aircraft, and the Kenyan passenger had been cleared to travel by the China Port health authorities at the Guangzhou Airport.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kenya Airways crew, guided by the ICAO protocols, took further precautionary measures which included isolating the passenger for the entire trip.

The KQ staff however notified the Kenya Government Port health authorities who subject the passenger to further screening on arrival.

The airline has reiterated its commitment that the safety and security of its passengers remains its highest priority.

This comes after the Government issued an alert asking Kenyans living in China and especially those residing in areas affected by Coronavirus outbreak to comply with measures put in place by the local authorities.

According to Kenyan embassy in China, 85 Kenyans have so far registered with the Embassy that they are in the worst-hit Wuhan province even it called on those yet to declare their presence to do so in the earliest time possible.