The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers have arrested a man suspected to have been part of the 39 billion shillings arms scandal involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa.

Subow Mohamed Ahmed, a Kenyan pilot working with a local aviation company, was arrested by detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The arrest was reported to be on the strength of a stop order issued by DCI Headquarters Investigations Bureau.

Ahmed has been linked to the fake arms deal involving former Sports CS Echesa and three other suspects who were arraigned in court and charged.

The arms scandal was exposed in February when claims surfaced that Echesa had attempted to defraud some Polish nationals in the scandal.

Police arrested Echesa on 13th of February this year and was arraigned alongside Daniel Otieno Omondi alias General Juma, Clifford Okoth Onyango alias Paul, and Kennedy Oyoo Mboya on the 17th of the same month.

The charges include, conspiracy to commit felony, making a document without authority, obtaining money by false pretence, and attempt to commit a felony.

According to the charge sheet the suspects with intent to defraud and deceive obtained 11.5 million shillings from Kozilowski Stanley Bruno by pretending to be in a position to award him a contact for the supply and delivery of military equipment to the Ministry of Defence.

They are also accused of making false documents among them end user certificate, non-disclosure agreement, notification of award for restricted classified tender, a letter from the Ministry of Defence and an extension of date on notification of award for restricted tender.

The offences are said to have taken place on diverse dates between 2nd October 2019 and 13th February 2020.

The fake arms scandal also implicated a security officer from the office of the Deputy President who was later found dead at his house in Imara Daima estate.

Elsewhere, DCI Special Service Unit detectives on Friday night managed to arrest a suspected rapist namely Dennis Wekesa at Gachie Area.

Wekesa is suspected to have raped his victim on the night of 7/3/2020 after the foreign national residing in Kenya requested a bodaboda trip through a Hailing App while at Anahita Apartments within Parklands and was to be dropped at Siaya road within Kileleshwa.

Enroute Kileleshwa, the motorcycle rider wrestled, raped and dumped her where he later fled with her personal effects, switched off his phone and went into hiding.

The victim was treated at a local hospital, discharged and is in a fair condition.

