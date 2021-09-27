Kenyan police could start wearing body cameras

The National Police Service says it would not shy away from using body-worn cameras in efforts to improve efficiency and transparency.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai responding to a proposal from one of the Kenyans during his weekly Twitter interaction #EngageTheIG said deployment of the technology was an idea whose time has come but whose implementation would be subject to availability of resources.

If adopted, Kenya would join growing list of countries that have embraced smart policing in the fight against crime and as a safety measure to protect the men and women in blue during operations.

That aside, the police boss said he was pushing for legislative changes to address the complaints in the traffic department including corruption.

Mutyambai assured they were accelerating digital reforms to enhance service delivery and that the digital Occurrence Book (OB) will be rolled out to all the stations countrywide.

“This is work in progress and we are in the process of rolling it out countrywide. I am aware that some stations still use books but it’s just a matter of time before we go completely digital” he said on the live twitter chat.

While putting on notice corrupt officers, the IG defended use of note books by police during checks saying it was a requirement for record keeping.

This is after a tweep claimed the note pads were being used to keep a record of matatu operators who had paid the ‘mandatory’ daily bribes demanded by the officers.

Police notebooks are required for record-keeping. We will do random checks along that road soon. We are also considering legislative changes to address the complaints in the traffic department. Body cameras are a good idea subject to the availability of resources. #EngageTheIG https://t.co/dO687BwYVK — Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) September 27, 2021

He said random checks would be conducted to weed out the tainted traffic cops.

On security matters, he said roadblocks erected on major highways will not be removed despite an outcry.

“This multi-agency road blocks act as screening points to ensure that criminals are held at bay. Mobile patrols have also been added in a bid to bolster security” he emphasized.

Early this month, the IG and traffic commanders resolved at a recent meeting that roadblocks and static police checks be removed because of complaints from motorists that traffic officers use them to collect bribes.

On the boda boda menace, he said measures were in place to streamline the sector including enforcement of traffic rules and a code of conduct for the riders.

“We have started by retraining bodaboda operators, this includes traffic rules observation, security, and code of conduct after which there will be a crackdown. Currently, traffic regulations are being enforced by the officers on the roads and arrests are made daily”.