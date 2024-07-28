Kenyan police register success in Haiti peace mission – NPS

Kenyan police officers leading the Haiti peace mission are making major progress in combating gang activities and restoring security in the Caribbean nation, the National Police Service (NPS) has said.

According to NPS, the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission team, comprising Kenyan officers and the Haitian National Police (HNP) has recaptured the Autorité Portuaire Nationale (APN) port from gangs.

Additionally, the MSS team has dismantled road blockades that gangs had established along the main road leading to the troubled town of Ganthier.

The Kenyan-led security team has received support from the international community.

On July 26, 2024, the Head of Haiti’s Presidential Transition Council, Mr. Edgard Leblanc Fils, paid a visit to the MSS Force.

Earlier in the month, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, also visited the team.

Rocked by decades of instability, Haiti has seen an escalation of violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse three years ago.

At least 400 police officers have been deployed to Haiti, with plans underway to send an additional 600 officers.