KPL cleared to kick off, as Ministry of sports releases return protocol

Kenya Premier league matches may kick off after all after the Government through the ministry of sports released the latest guidelines on resumption of sports in the country.

According to the guidelines released Friday only top tier action in the low risk contact sports have been granted the permission to return while action in lower tiers will have to wait longer before returning.

‘’All Contact sports ,low risk may resume their Premier {Tier 1} leagues and team Kenya activities. All the other activities related to lower level leagues remain suspended. ‘’All Contact Sports [High Risk] remain Suspended. All National teams may resume training in preparation for International events’ The statement read.

The return of spectators to stadia is still prohibited with all federations required to ensure compliance of the guidelines.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Other sport disciplines that have been granted to return include: Hockey, netball, rollball, handball as well basketball among others.

However disciplines regarded as high risk remain closed ,these include: taekwondo, boxing, chess, rugby, amputee football and wrestling among others.

The Guidelines paves way for the return of the Kenyan premier league which was suspended in March 2020 following the recording of the first Corona virus case in Kenya. A total of ten matches.