Kenyan Premier League teams intensify preparations for upcoming season

As normalcy resumes, Kenyan Premier League teams have intensified preparations for the upcoming 2020/ 2021 season.

Majority of the teams have bolstered their playing units. So far Gor Mahia and Wazito lead the pack, as between them they’ve signed more than twenty players.

As late as yesterday, Wazito clinched the signature of striker Michael Owino from Kisumu All Stars.

Western based Nzoia Sugar FC acquired the services of Kevin Maliachi. The left footed defender was snapped from AP Bomet and has inked a 3year deal.

AFC Leopards are amongst those who have had a quiet window so far and, reached an agreement with left back Washington Munene to join on a permanent deal. He has signed a 2 years contract. They have also promoted Lewis Band from the youth team to the senior side.The left back was initially on loan from Wazito. They also have former Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper John Oyemba training with them.

As we approach the deadline to the transfer window, we expect to see slow traffic since a lot of teams finances have been affected by the pandemic.

