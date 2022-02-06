Kenyan read: When The Whirlwind Passes

After 20 years on the Internet and on mobile devices, When the Whirlwind Passes has finally hit the print market.

When the Whirlwind Passes, a paperback novel by Alexander Nderitu was launched at the Alliance Française de Nairobi (Multimedia Library) on 29th January 2022. The event, which was hosted by Esther Neema, featured performances by Spoken Word poets G-cho Pevu, Jacob Oketch, and the Maji Mazuri Teens Club led by their trainer Griffins ‘The Beast’ Ndhine. Several writers gave tributes to the author including Munira Hussein, Caroline Mbugua, and Gabriel Dinda of The Writers Guild.

Inspired by a true story, When the Whirlwind Passes follows the life of an ambitious Eastlands beauty who marries a wealthy fashion baron, and the circumstances that turn their ‘whirlwind romance’ into a John Grisham-esque murder case. The crime/suspense novel has the distinction of having been Africa’s first purely ‘digital novel’. It was first published online in 2001. Over the next two decades, it remained one of the continent’s most-downloaded e-novels. On the Worldreader app alone, it has thus far been read 29,232 times and received 1,011 ‘likes’ from fans. In December 2021, When the Whirlwind Passes was released as an audiobook by US-based publisher LA CASE Books. Under the deal, two Nderitu books – When the Whirlwind Passes and Kiss Commander Promise, were made available in 66 countries in audiobook format via the Google Play Store.

The book is currently available at the Nuria Bookstore where it retails for Kshs 1,000/=