Kenyan referees picked for AFCON

Two Kenyan referees have been selected to officiate at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Dr. Peter Waweru will serve both on the pitch and in the VAR booth while Gilbert Cheruiyot will serve as an assistant referee.

Waweru,a University lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology made history as first Kenyan centre referee at the continental showpiece when he handled the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tie between Ivory Coast and Namibia in Egypt on July 1, 2019.

Waweru, who has in the past officiated in the CAF Champions League having been also picked for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, in Niger holds a doctoral degree in Pure Mathematics.

Cheruiyot,a Nakuru-based FIFA assistant also officiated at the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt after being included among the 30 assistant referees for the competition.

This will be his third-biggest assignment after taking part in the 2016 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Rwanda as a referee.

In 2018, Cheruiyot was named as the most improved assistant referee in FKF Premier League (SPL).

The Afcon is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon and is expected to take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021 but Caf announced on January 15, 2020, that due to unfavourable climatic conditions during this period, the tournament would take place from January 9 to February 6, 2021.

However, on June 30, 2020, Caf moved the tournament for the second time, then to January 2022 following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic across the continent, whilst retaining the name 2021 Africa Cup of Nations for sponsorship purposes.