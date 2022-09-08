Kenyan screenwriter selected for AuthenticA series lab

Angela Wamae recently won best film editor at the Women in Film Awards.

Kenyan screenwriter, Angela Wamae, has been selected for the AuthenticA Series Lab, presented by the Realness Institute in partnership with The Storyboard Collective, a Swiss philanthropic organisation dedicated to the development of authentic and transformative stories, and Series Mania. The lab is set to commence at the end of September.

Angela Wamai studied film in Havana, Cuba, and works as a film editor in Nairobi. She has written several short films and recently completed her debut feature film Shimoni (The Pit) which she wrote, directed, and edited. She was recently awarded best film editor by the Women in Film Awards.

Angela will attend the lab alongside fellow Africans – Chantel Clark (South Africa), Jessica Hagan (Ghana), and Tony Sebastian Ukpo (Nigeria). They will undergo a six-month television series lab to develop their stories, under the mentorship of Story Expert, Selina Ukwuoma, and Creative Producer, Mehret Mandefro.

“The four selected participants all have a range of ideas and approaches to their episodic series, which will make for a creatively dynamic lab,” says Realness Executive Director, Elias Ribeiro.

The programme, designed by Ribeiro, also offers opportunities to engage with a host of industry experts.

