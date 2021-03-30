Kenyan security agencies tracking Al-Shabaab pilot

Security agencies in Kenya are tracking an al-shabaab pilot they describe as armed and dangerous.

According to the statement Tuesday, Rashid Mwalimu has the expertise to conduct an international aviation attack having studied aviation at All-Aisa aviation Academy in the Philippines.

He said the al-shabaab operative can navigate a plane while airborne and as such should never be allowed on board an aircraft.

” Indeed, they had already completed their training and were conversant with flying and landing planes and all mechanical application in a plane though they had not acquired international licences. However, for a successful attack, all they needed to do was board a plane as ordinary passengers and thus licences would not be a hindrance to an attack.” Said the statement

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The security agencies are now searching for Rashid after he escaped a police dragnet that ensured the arrest of his accomplice Cholo Abdi Abdullah on 1st July 2019 in the Philippines where he too had been studying aviation at All-Aisa aviation Academy in Philippines.

According to United States (US) authorities on 16th December 2020, Cholo is facing six counts of terrorism- related offences arising from his activities as an Al Shabaab member, including conspiring to hijack an aircraft to conduct a 9/11 style of attack in the US. He was transferred to the custody of US law enforcement for prosecution.

However, Rashid Mwalimu managed to escape back to Somalia after learning of Cholo’s arrest.

A security source has revealed that they were also close associates of the leader of the Dusti-D2 attack, in Kenya Salim Gichunge aka Faruq, and that between 2015 and 2016 both Rashid and Cholo were involved in IED attacks in Boni area of Lamu County.

“Rashid, Cholo and Gichunge arrived in Somalia at the same time and were immediately set aside for training as part of the Al Shabaab intelligence, the Amniyat. While on training, they met up with OSMAN GEDI, another DUSIT D2 attacker. The four formed a close bond and were always together. When the airstrikes began in earnest, Al Shabaab picked on the four for external attack. GICHUNGE and GEDI were selected for an attack in Kenya, while RASHID and CHOLO were picked to train as pilots and subsequently be deployed to hijack aircrafts.” Added the statement

Al Shabaab has suffered major setbacks in Somalia following persistent airstrikes which have killed commanders and middle level operatives in good measure. As a way of revenging the airstrikes, Al-Shabaab embarked on training pilots for an international aviation attack.

The security agencies have urged the public to be vigilant and give information if he is sighted anywhere by calling or sending a text to the National Police Service Headquarters’ Hotline numbers 999 or 911 or 122.

“As part of the dissembling efforts and attempts to fit in, and contrary to any claim Al Shabaab has on religious piety, Rashid and Cholo lived luxurious lifestyles; partaking of alcohol and living promiscuously while on training. This behavior was actually sanctioned by top Al Shabaab echelons who advise its trainees to live liberally and ensure they fit in. For instance, Cholo had a girlfriend from one of the Asian countries who was his classmate, even after she left college, he maintained a long distance relationship.” said the agency

“Rashid on his part lived to his true self as a womanizer, dating several women at a go and lavishing them with money obtained forcefully by Al Shabaab from poor populations in Somalia. They were allowed unlimited access to money, and would fly to various destinations as tourists on first class rates, partly as a way of checking the security arrangement around the cockpit.” Added the agency