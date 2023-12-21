“Volume” the music drama set in Nairobi and directed by Tosh Gitonga is streaming on Netflix.

The series which has been the talk of Kenyan film Twitter since May boasts 6 episodes each with a 41-minute runtime.

The series is the first Kenyan series of its kind on Netflix and the second music drama set in Kenya following Showmax’s original series “Famous.”

The series revolves around Benja and his dream to become a musician but his climb toward success proves difficult as he becomes embroiled in dubious dealings which begin to hinder his rise.

According to Netflix’s blurb, “While chasing his dream of making a living through music, a talented young man from humble origins gets entangled in dubious dealings.”

However, the show is not without controversy.

Before the show’s premiere an expose by Nation revealed allegations made by German film editor Christian Kramer, who claims non-payment and unauthorised use of his work by the series director, Tosh Gitonga. Kramer asserts that Gitonga failed to fulfil a payment of 4,400 Euros (KES 650,000) for his editing contributions to the series trailer. Furthermore, he accuses Gitonga of leveraging his work to secure funding from Netflix without proper consent.

Gitonga, who also directed Kenya’s top film on Netflix this year “Disconnect:The Wedding Planner”, made no mention of the issue as he shared his excitement over the show’s premiere.

Taking to Instagram he wrote, “Started 5 Years Ago.. And now it’s done. It’s Out. This show has tested everything about me. Taught Me so Much. I carry on with so many lessons learnt. Please do Watch. And do let us know what you think. Good Or Bad. We are building.”

Kenyan celebrities have shown their support to the series and Gitonga including Kate the actress, rapper King Kaka, musician Bensoul, media personality Ciru Muriuki, Abel Mutua and more.

Alongside Gitonga, the series was created by Njiiri Karago and stars Brian Kabugi, Faiz Francis Ouma, Elvis Mambo, Serah Wanjiru, Stephanie Muchiri, Natasha Sinayobye and Maina Wa Ndungu.

Stream all 6 episodes on Netflix Kenya.