Kenyan sports officials have failed the industry, says Aasif Karim

Former international Tennis and Cricket national team captain Aasif Karim has blasted local federation chiefs for doing little to enhance the growth and development of Sports in the country.

Aasif who was speaking on KBC Channel 1’s Livings Legends believes that officials who have been given the mandate to develop and grow sport have failed miserably to make the industry viable and sustainable despite the support they have received from the government.

“Kenyan sports has a rich history but we have let ourselves down. The ministry and administrations we have currently is alot to desire as the result speaks for itself.The President had it in his manifesto the agenda of improving our sports but people serving under him have been disappointing and it’s high time he relooks at those he assigned the responsibility. Sports is a multi-billion industry which is supposed to empower youth and create jobs” he affirmed.

The Founder and Festival Director of the Kenya International Sports Film Festival (KISFF) which produced a book and documentary dubbed ‘The Karims: a sporting dynasty’ launched in 2017 to chronicle his family’s history is hopeful of a great future if the stakeholders go to the drawing back to relook how sporting affairs should be professionally handled.

The 57 year old brags of a remarkable career in cricket having started with taking the wicket of Duncan Fletcher with his first ball in international cricket besides playing as a junior at the French Open on a tennis scholarship in an American college.

“When we were travelling to various countries to play tennis or cricket, you would inevitably come out of the airport and you see a huge poster of international stars then I wondered myself Kenya has equally done well but we don’t have anything for documentation or heritage so I felt the first thing I would like to do is honour my parents for the achievements they have accomplished ” he added.

Aasif played in three International Cricket Council World Cups and overall he played for the Kenyan National Cricket Team for 23 years.

Additionally, he provided radio and TV commentary for International Cricket Tournaments as well as written commentary on the Kenyan sports scene.