International streaming service, Spotify, has unveiled its newest feature dubbed ‘Jam’ aimed at big groups of friends and people who like playlisting together.

“Jam builds on some of our popular social features and combines them with our personalization technology to take real-time listening with pals to the next level. With Jam, Premium subscribers will be able to invite others to contribute through a shared queue and enjoy a musical experience made exclusively for everyone listening,” Spotify said of the new feature.

Available for all premium Spotify users, the feature allows listeners to invite family and friends while using listeners’ preferences to build and suggest the music in the queues.

Explaining how it works, Spotify said, “To get grooving, select a playlist or song you’re feeling excited about. You’ll see a “Start a Jam” button by clicking the speaker icon at the bottom of your screen or by hitting the three-dot menu within your favourite playlist or song. You can also select a device to play on, whether that’s your phone or speaker. Those in your household on your shared Wi-Fi will also be prompted to join the Jam when they open Spotify.”

This new feature follows popular installs like Collaborative Playlists and Blend.