Kenyan star Otieno cannot stop Orlando Pirates winning

Multiple brilliant saves by Kenyan Ian Otieno could not prevent Richards Bay losing 1-0 at home to Orlando Pirates on Sunday in the South African Premiership.

The 31-year-old, a close-season signing from Zambian club ZESCO United, has replaced long-time incumbent Ugandan Jamal Magoola as the first-choice goalkeeper.

He proved his worth by repeatedly defying Pirates in Durban until beaten by a free-kick from substitute Kabelo Dlamini on 82 minutes.

It was the first goal of a season that kicked off last month for Dlamini, the seventh Buccaneer to find the net in league and knockout matches in this campaign.

Pirates lie second, behind defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on goal difference, after three victories each for the two title favourites.

Former CAF Champions League winners Sundowns are seeking an eighth consecutive Premiership title, while Pirates last topped the final table in 2012.

Richards Bay, who won a mini-league last season to avoid relegation, are 10th after a win, a draw and two losses.

Soweto-based Pirates return to Durban on Saturday for the final of a knockout competition against Stellenbosch with a winners-take-all 10 million rand ($585,000/€525,000) prize up for grabs.

Stellenbosch drew 1-1 at Polokwane City with Lehlohonolo Mojela giving the visitors a lead that was cancelled out by Thabang Matuludi with a deflected shot just before half-time.

Cameroonian Bienvenue Eva Nga opened the scoring for Chippa United in a 2-1 home win over TS Galaxy, whose first league goal of the season came from a new signing, Belgian Dzenan Zajmovic.