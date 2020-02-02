Kenyan student from China quarantined over suspicion of Coronavirus

A female medical student has been quarantined at the coast general hospital on suspicion of having contracted the deadly coronavirus.

The 22-year-old female is a student at Southern Medical University in Guangzhou.

She is reported to have arrived in the country on Thursday.

This comes as the virus claimed its first victim outside of China following the death of a middle-aged man in the Philippines.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The student who jetted into the country from China at 6 am on Thursday becomes the second Kenyan to be quarantined on suspicion of having contracted the disease.

Mombasa County Chief Officer for Health Dr Khadija Shikely says she is currently admitted in a private room at the coast general hospital and her blood samples have been sent to Nairobi for analysis.

She is reported to have started feeling unwell while in China and had complained of chest pains and difficulty in breathing.

This comes barely two days after another Kenyan student who had travelled from China and admitted in a Nairobi hospital was declared free of the virus.

On Friday, the World Health Organization declared the new Coronavirus global emergency by as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.

The Government issued an alert asking Kenyans living in China and especially those residing in areas affected by Coronavirus outbreak to comply with measures put in place by the local authorities.

According to Kenyan embassy in China, 85 Kenyans have so far registered with the Embassy that they are in the worst-hit Wuhan province even it called on those yet to declare their presence to do so in the earliest time possible.