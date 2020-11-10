Kenyan students to benefit from Kenya, Hungary scholarship pact

The Ministry of Education and the Hungarian Government have signed a memorandum of understanding for 2021-2023.

The Inter-Ministerial Stipendium Hungaricum Programme cooperation offers 100 scholarships annually for Kenyan students to study in various universities in Hungary at various study levels.

The areas of study include:

20 scholarships annually for undergraduate (BA/BSc) studies in the fields of Agricultural Science, Computer Science and Information Technology, Economic Science, Engineering Science, Health Science, Sport Science and Natural Science;

40 scholarships annually for graduate (MA/MSc) studies in the fields of Agricultural Science, Computer Science and Information Technology, Legal Science, Economic Science, Engineering Science, medical and Health Science and Natural Science;

20 scholarships annually for full Doctoral (PhD/DLA) studies in any field of interest;

20 scholarships annually for one?tier master’s (OTM) studies in the fields of general medicine, dentistry, pharmacology, architecture, and veterinary medicine.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi said the bilateral educational agreement will promote cooperation between the two countries in the areas of science, research and innovation.

The PS noted that the programme has become attractive and popular to Kenyan students.

According to Nabukwesi, the popularity of the programme was due to the quality of education, the international recognition of qualifications, the attitudes of the Hungarian people to the international students, the variety of degree programmes offered by the institutions among other reasons.

Among those who witnessed the MOU signing ceremony include Oryolya Pacsay-Tomassich, the State Secretary for the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy and the Stipendium Hungaricum Programme.

She hailed the cooperation between Kenya and Hungary saying it will enhance cultural ties between the two nations as well as offer more exposure to the beneficiaries.

Also present was Ambassador Zsolt Mészáros, the Hungary ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Patricia Abaffy, Second Secretary, Consul, Embassy of Hungary, Nairobi and Officials from Kenya’s Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs.