Kenyan teacher Eric Ademba scoops AU Continental award

A Kenyan teacher is once again on the global map after scooping the African Union Continental Teacher Award for outstanding performance.

Eric Ademba, mathematics and chemistry teacher at Asumbi Girls High School in Homabay was feted for among others encouraging his students to achieve desirable behaviour.

Eric Ademba received a certificate and Ksh 1 million and was among three African teachers to get the Africa Union award for their outstanding performance, a first of its kind.

His counterparts were Augusta Lartey-Young, from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School in Ghana and Gladyce Kachope from Uganda.

The teachers bagged the award for assisting students to achieve their long-term career goals, quality teaching and encouraging desirable behaviour in schools among others.

Asumbi Girls High School Principal Linnet Piano lauded Ademba’s efforts saying he was deserving of the award due to his determination and hard work.

In 2018 he was also the first runners up of the Teacher of the Year awards in Kenya in 2018.

This development comes after Peter Tabichi, a teacher at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Pwani Village in Nakuru County, was crowned the best in the world after winning the 2019 Global Teacher Prize, winning Ksh 100 million back in March as well as the UN person of the year 2019 award.