Kenya to support Djibouti integrate English language in curricula

Kenya has extended an offer of 300 positions in the higher learning institutions to Djiboutian students, at the same fees applicable to Kenyan students.

Speaking in a Press Conference with the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guellah, President William Ruto said Kenya will be sending English teachers to Djibouti as the country seeks to integrate the language into her curricula.

President Ruto further said Kenya and Djibouti have agreed to expedite the negotiation of a framework that enables the reciprocal recognition of certificates issued by the respective institutions of higher learning.

“We engaged in discussions regarding support for English language training and its integration into Djibouti’s curricula. Kenya is fully prepared to provide support and necessary teachers to assist in this endeavor.” Said President Ruto.

Additionally, to enhance the language proficiency of Kenyan graduates who seek employment abroad, Kenyan Technical and Vocational Education Training institutions, as well as medical training colleges, will benefit from the inclusion of French language trainees from Djibouti.

President Ruto said the move will help enhance the language proficiency of Kenyan graduates who seek employment abroad.

President Ruto is in Djibouti to participate in the 14th Ordinary Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Monday.

The summit will mark the first IGAD summit since 2019.

The meeting between the two heads of state comes after the second session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between Kenya and Djibouti.