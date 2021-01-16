Tony is among 15 fellows chosen from around the globe

Announcing 15 emerging storytellers from Chile, India, Kenya, Tunisia and the U.S. who will convene digitally for our Screenwriters Lab. The Fellows will work to further develop 12 original projects, in collaboration with an experienced group of Creative Advisors. #SundanceLabs — The Sundance Institute (@sundanceorg) January 11, 2021

Fifteen emerging storytellers from Chile, India, Kenya, Tunisia and the U.S. will convene digitally for Sundance Institute’s January Screenwriters Lab, taking place online via Sundance Co//ab from January 11, 2021 according to the Sundance Institute.

Tony Koros is a New York-based Kenyan screenwriter, director and producer. He is a recipient of the 2020 Tribeca Film Institute Sloan Grant, the Cine Qua Non-Lab Fellowship 2020, the Martin E. Segal Production Grant and the 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association grant. His latest short film, Tithes & Offerings, premiered in competition at the 2019 Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival and has since been acquired for distribution by CANAL+.

Speaking about the fellows, Michelle Satter, Founding Director, Sundance Institute’s Feature Film Program, said, “At this time of unprecedented change, we’re so fortunate to virtually gather this inclusive group of bold and vibrant filmmakers and Advisors for a week of story meetings, craft workshops, and life-long creative relationships that have long been a hallmark of our Labs,”

