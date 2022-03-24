Kenyan US based music producer Keggah to launch digital recording App aimed at promoting Kenyan music content

In a move aimed at promoting Kenyan music both locally and internationally , Kenyan US based producer Keggah famously known as Beat ya Keggah has announced plans of launching his own music recording application.

Keggah of Beat Ya Keggah has produced music for renown artists, such as Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, Jua Cali, Abbas Doobiez, Proff, Nazizi, Kristoff, Nonini, Jimw@t, Redsan, Mejja and Naiboi .

Th new app will enable artists to distribute Kenyan music digitally to their consumers as well as media outlets.

Behind this musical magic Keggah is recognized for genius creativity featuring him arguably as one of the best Kenyan international beat makers, evidently seen in the prolific songs he’s produced and mastered.

“With our new digital recording App, when you want to record, you just hit the record button on your mobile phone App and you are good to go instead of the tedious process before ,it also has other unique features that make it more competitive in the market with its built-in competition and Voice Memos”said Keggah.

According to the multi-talented music producer and composer with the new app artist can record their music from any part of the world irrespective whether they are amateurs of experienced musicians thus cutting their production cost.

Besides the features on the digital recording app, one can be able to purchase beats made by keggah directly from the app.

These fresh, out-of-the-box young-in’s have fully embraced the internet as their showcase platform. They have shown and proven that conventional media outlets are no longer the sole gatekeepers dictating who gets to be the next breakout star.

Keggah has been living in US for while since winning a green card lottery .