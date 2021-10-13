Kenyan varsity score top honours at Africa Innovation Challenge

An innovation by Zetech University Kenya which acts as a business and technology incubator has been recognized at the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Africa Innovation Challenge 2021.

The Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Technology Development was recognized in the top ten for providing necessary tools, training, and mentorship enabling over 200 beneficiaries to develop their innovation and entrepreneurial skills, was ranked in the top ten of the ATU Africa Innovation Challenge 2021 in the region.

The innovation challenge was won by Tunisia’s Startup Tunisia while Tanzania’s Coding Clubs, Mentorship and Incubation initiative by Apps and Girls, and Zambia’s ICT Innovation Programme by the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) came in second and third.

Tunisia Initiative was awarded $10,000, Apps and Girls $5000 and $2500 for ICT Innovation Programme.

“It remains our desire to enable a systemic perspective on innovation in the continent and I encourage all ICT stakeholders to be open minded to the idea of collaboration,” said John OMO, ATU Secretary General.

Tunisia offers grants and provides technical guidance to startup innovators, and has, in just 2 years, supported 550 startups as well as startup support organisations through providing a supportive policy environment, investments and capacity building.

Following the recognition, Zetech University will be able to attend a boot camp organized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and training by innovation-support champion Afrilabs, as well as showcase their entry in a personalized virtual booth at the Global Innovation Forum.

Apps and Girls has empowered over 34,686 girls with problem-solving and coding skills, improved their academic performance in ICT and other STEM-related subjects and led to 69 businesses being set-up.