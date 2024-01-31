Kenyan wanted for killing girlfriend in the United States nabbed

A Kenyan man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Massachusetts has been arrested, U.S. Embassy in Kenya has confirmed.

The suspect identified as Kevin Kangethe is said to have murdered Margaret Mbitu in Massachusetts between October 30 and November 4, 2023.

Confirming the arrest, the U.S Embassy said the United States law enforcement, the Kenyan Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions have been working side by side to locate and capture the fugitive.

The Embassy in Nairobi commended the efforts of Kenyan law enforcement for apprehending the Kenyan fugitive in Nairobi.

In their statement, the United States and Kenya said they were committed to strengthening law enforcement cooperation to apprehend criminal offenders, eliminate criminal activities, and advance justice.